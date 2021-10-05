The French brand turns science fiction into reality with its modular Citroën Skate proposal.

It seems increasingly clear that the future of urban transport is modular. Designing electric and autonomous transports is expensive, so giving them a single use is impractical.

Citroën Skate It is the latest vision of the future of the French multinational. In collaboration with the firms Accor and JCDecaux has developed a self-contained, open source, electric molular platform, with a radical design.

Citroën Skate is focused on urban transport, with ideas as groundbreaking as a rolling gym, a bar, or a mobile store. In this video you can see some of them:

All part of Citroën Skate, the 2.60 meter long modular platform, which looks like a giant skateboard.

Works with Revolutionaries Goodyear Eagle 360 ​​wheels, some spheres that move inside a cube. This allows the vehicle to move in any direction without turning.

This modular platform can circulate at 50 km / h and change cabins in just 10 seconds.

At the moment they have presented 3 modules, but they are designing dozens of them, from an ambulance to a bar, shops, transporting packages… Even simple benches to walk around …

JCDecaux Urban Provider It is a public transport made with water resistant materials and even decorative flower pots.

Looks like a bus stop and it has capacity for 5 people, some seated and others standing. With interactive screens to entertain you during the trip.

Sofitel En Voyage it is a luxury vehicle designed in the shape of a chariot. It has red velvet seats, fluffy cushions, and even a champagne fridge. It is designed for professional travel.

Pullman Power Fitness is literally a gym on wheels. Inside you can do rowing, cycling, and other exercises during the commute from work to home, for example. Tinted windows ensure privacy while you sweat in the middle of the street.

We don’t know if Citroën Skate will become reality. The truth is that we would like to see these elegant and futuristic vehicles driving down the street.

But it does seem clear that modular transport is going to play an important role in the electric and autonomous future that almost all of us are looking forward to it at once.