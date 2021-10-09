Netflix: Games are finally available | Instagram

That’s right, everything seems to indicate that games Netflix are finally available, however not within the platform and it is that many hoped that only by entering the platform from their television they would be able to play.

As you may recall, during the month of July of this year, the famous red logo platform announced its intentions to extend one of its tentacles to the video game sector with the hiring of its first executive focused exclusively on that area.

In a first phase, the company planned to make mobile games available to its subscribers without advertising and at no additional cost.

This is how in August the first Netflix games arrived in Poland and a little over a month later five titles arrived in Spain: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Teeter Up and Shooting Hoops.

Although the move to the world of video games expands the streaming service portfolio, the integration of games has not been what was initially expected.

Like our shows and movies, all of these games will be included as part of your Netflix membership, all with no ads and no in-app purchases, ”Netflix said when it announced its new service.

However, and despite the fact that we need a Netflix account to be able to play the available titles, these are downloaded from the Google Play Store as if they were an application more offered by any developer.

However, here the only difference is that, in addition to the mandatory membership, Netflix shows us a section in its application called Mobile Games.

If you click on any of the titles, the application redirects you to the Google store to download it to your phone.

In short, Netflix games if they are developed by them, however, they are not integrated into their platform as such.

It should be noted that Netflix launched its games in selected territories and only for Android devices, since this is also a point against them, because if you have an iPhone you will not be able to enjoy any of them.

In addition, when we see the format with which Netflix works its games, it is quite clear to us that these will not even remotely reach Apple phones or tablets.

So maybe they should improve the plans they have or simply remove it from their market, as this could undoubtedly annoy subscribers or even download them.