12/21/2021 at 3:48 PM CET

Miguel Vicens

Othman Ktiri is the owner of the car rental and sales company Ok Mobility and a sponsor of Real Mallorca and has decided to distribute 1 million euros among his employees.

After “a historic year” For the company, Othman wanted to compensate his workers with a spectacular gift. And he did it in a very American event held at the Son Moix stadium, which was attended by part of the company’s staff while the other connected via streaming.

After the celebration of the company act, employees participated in a raffle what was he hiding special Christmas bonus for all the workers, because on this occasion all the employees saw how the numbers distributed were graceful.

“It is my way of thanking you for your commitment, dedication and, above all, for your fidelity. Enjoy it a lot and a merry Christmas”, manifested Othman Ktiri, which at the same time declared that it had been the happiest day of your professional life. The businessman himself has shared the event on his Facebook account.

“For three months I had been preparing this gift with great enthusiasm, emotion and in total secrecy to celebrate a historic year for OK”, says the businessman. “A year in which the work, involvement and dedication of all have allowed us to improve our pre-pandemic results. A gift that above all has rewarded loyalty. That is why the distribution has been by seniority. Jumps, hugs, tears, And above all, a lot of joy! Seeing the #OKteam family in front of me so happy and cheerful has undoubtedly caused that the happiest person has been and continues to be me “, concluded the businessman.