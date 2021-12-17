12/16/2021

Luis Enrique Martinez, national coach, assured that the League of Nations “It is a very exciting competition” that they face “very motivated” because it is a tournament that brings back “very good memories” for the runner-up achieved in the second edition.

In statements to the media of the Spanish national team after the draw, which saw Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic as rivals in group A2, Luis Enrique explained that with the good memory of the last edition, in which the Red was runner-up, he is already looking forward to the competition.

“The truth is that it is a very exciting competition, with any of the teams that would have touched us there were always going to be complications. Of the three that have played us both Portugal and Switzerland we already know them, we have recently played against them. Czech Republic is a team that we have not had that fortune, which is also good, there is that encouragement. We are motivated and eager to start a competition that brings us very good memories, “he argued.

He insisted that he knows the Portuguese perfectly, who have won “things” (titles) and the Swiss team, which Spain had to overcome in the Eurocup and “we saw what it cost and how difficult it is.”

“They have changed coaches after the European, with which we will surely see different behaviors,” continued Luis Enrique, who explained that the Czech Republic has been promoted from League B.

“It is a competition that, above all, will be played in a short space of time. The six games will be between June and September, which will also be a stimulus for all teams,” added the Spanish coach for whom “The fact of being able to access a final four is always very motivating.”

Luis Enrique believes that the more possibilities the Spanish team has to face the best teams, the more options it will have to “grow and gain experience”, a fact that he considered “vital” for a young group like his.

Likewise, he opined that “the great success of this competition is to have removed the friendly matches, which did not generate anything, even little motivation for the players and the national teams” and added that the monitoring by the public and the audiences is shown in the first two editions and make it “very attractive”.

“For us it would be a huge encouragement to be in the final four again. It is not easy because in fact I don’t think there is any team that has repeated. The previous season Portugal (champions of the first edition) did not play the last one. It would be very stimulating. and more in view of what is coming up for everyone in November than participating in another World Cup, “he added.