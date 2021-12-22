12/22/2021

On at 19:34 CET

Javier Fraiz

A 56-year-old man of Cuban nationality has been arrested in the Ourense municipality of Toén, where he resides, as alleged perpetrator of a crime of gross reckless homicide in a helicopter accident in the Strait of Gibraltar.

According to the investigation, which is based in the investigating court of La Línea de la Concepción, this man lacked specific qualifications to pilot a helicopter that crashed in the waters of the Strait of Gibraltar on May 7. The pilot himself was injured and another person disappeared (a passenger).

The operation was dubbed “Robinson” by agents of the Civil Guard of the Judicial Police of Algeciras (Cádiz). The UDEV of the National Police has also collaborated in the investigation. The collaboration between bodies had the involvement of troops from Ourense, who carried out the arrest of the pilot.

In addition to lack of specific qualification, the wrecked aircraft had an expired airworthiness certificate.

Apart from these documentary irregularities detected a posteriori, From the beginning, everything around this plane crash aroused the suspicions of investigators. Starting with the contradictions and the scant information provided by the survivor, the one now detained in Ourense, who crashed shortly after taking off from Estepona in one of the areas with the highest traffic of “narcolanchas” in Europe.