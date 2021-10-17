Updated Sunday, October 17, 2021 – 09:06

Respect to last Sunday, in which the electricity stood at 175.64 euros, the rise is 19.35%. If compared to the same day a year ago, the increase amounts to 394%

The light price this Sunday falls by 7.62% compared to Saturday, until the 209.63 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), but suppose the most expensive sunday in history after breaking the previous record from last week.

Hour with the highest electricity price

The highest price this sunday I know how to give between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., when it will reach 270 euros / MWh, while the lowest will be registered between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., with 183.84 euros / MWh.

The price of electricity already marked this Friday the second highest record in history, although it has been more than a week since there has been a new absolute record capable of pulverizing the 288.53 euros that were set on October 7.

Invoice shot up in October

The electric bill has already skyrocketed this month of October and to keep prices throughout the month the average user will pay 135.57 euros, 109.8% above the 64.61 euros a year ago, according to the analysis on the evolution of the semi-regulated rate of the Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC) carried out by Facua-Consumidores en Accin.

In fact, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) has launched a prior public consultation regarding the modification of the PVPC, which is fully indexed to the wholesale electricity market and is the contracting method chosen by 10.7 million consumers, around 40% of all domestic consumers.

Facua It also warns that the new measures adopted by the government have proven “absolutely insufficient” and considers that they are only causing “a slight brake on the brutal rate hike.”

The reduction of VAT to 10%, the suspension of the 7% tax on electricity generation, the discount of the electricity tax to 0.5% or the expected contribution of 2,600 million euros by the electricity companies from the so-called “benefits fallen from the sky” are some of the measures undertaken by the Spanish Government.

Nevertheless, The European Commission has put the measures proposed by Spain to respond to the rise in the price of electricity for a mid-term reflection, such as the possibility of undertaking joint gas purchases to create strategic reserves, while urging the capitals to give “priority” to actions already provided for in current legislation that may have an “immediate” impact.

