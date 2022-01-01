In its day it was the largest volcano in the Solar System, and its surface is as large as that of Italy. Its size amazes astronomers.

We tend to measure everything in worldly terms. That is, what we know. But Almost everything on Earth is small, compared to the Solar System.

The highest mountain on Earth is Everest, which reaches 8,849 meters. Little more than a steep hill compared to Olympus Mons, on Mars, the mountain and the highest volcano in the Solar System, with 21,287 meters high.

Not only does it impose what it measures high. Also, across the board. It has an area of ​​almost 300,000 square kilometersSo it’s as big as Italy (301,000 square kilometers) or Germany (357,000 square kilometers). Here you can see it on video:

It is a volcano that could never have occurred on Earth.

What Mars has no technological layersIt has always stood in the same place with the lava flowing for years, that’s why it is so tall, and so wide.

It is estimated that it went out two million years ago, so it is a young volcano, geologically speaking.

Its size is so large within a small planet, such as Mars, that if we traveled to the surface we could not see the entire volcano from any point, due to the curvature of the planet. Close up, instead of a mountain we would see a wall.

With the naked eye of a telescope, it is not possible to tell whether it is a mountain.

In the 19th century it looked like a white spot, so the Italian astronomer Schiaparelli baptized it with the name of Nix Olympica, Snows of Olympus.

A name that turned out to be a premonition, as the Mount Olympus it was a mountain where the Greek gods lived.

In the middle of the 20th century, bright reflections were detected, and there was speculation about a possible reflection from ice, volcanic lava, and even signals from aliens …

What astronomers saw with telescopes was not a mountain, but the clouds around the volcano.

Finally, in 1971, the Mariner 9 probe reached Mars, becoming the first land ship to travel to another planet. She was the one who photographed this Nix Olympica, and it was found to be a volcano. The highest known in the Solar System.

So the name was changed to the most appropriate Olympus Mons, that is to say, Mount Olympus.

It is an old dream of astronauts to travel there, but it will not happen anytime soon, at least not in the first manned missions to Mars.

The reason is that It’s one of the worst areas to land because there is a lot of dust in suspension.