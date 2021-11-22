

ICE has more than 1.2 million people in removal proceedings.

Although there are more than 1.2 million immigrants with deportation orders, the Customs and Customs Control office (ICE) must follow guidelines to target people who pose a danger to public safety.

Last week, during his appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, said the agency under his charge has limited resources and although there are thousands of immigrants with final deportation orders, not all will be removed from the United States.

Mayorkas recalled the new ICE guidelines that immigrants will not be persecuted by agents “Only for being undocumented”, but there will be several aspects to evaluate, including the criminal past or faults of that person.

Even the secretary considered that the final deportation orders valid at this time were issued in absentia, that is, when the immigrants did not go to court, which is common for fear precisely of being expelled from the country, since they do not always have assistance. legal.

Mayorkas considered that not all immigrants “have received due process” when they receive a Notice of Appearance (NTA, in English) and then they are not presented to court, also due to some failures in the issuance of the documents.

In fact, the Supreme Court has decided against ICE, it must be clear in its notifications, since it is unfeasible to apply procedures against immigrants if there are errors in addresses, the date and time of the hearing.

Last February, DHS issued new rules on immigration detention., focusing on those with a criminal record or who pose a danger to public safety.

In September, Mayorkas issued a new memorandum that rules out that ICE is going to pursue an undocumented person solely for the fact that they do not have papers.

“The fact that an individual is a removable non-citizen will not by itself be the basis for a decision against him,” the DHS stated.

Immigration agents must consider several aspects before prosecuting an undocumented person, especially if you have committed a crime or represent a danger to public safety.

“Enforcement priorities for the detention and removal (of people) remain focused on non-citizens who are a threat to our national security, public safety and border security,” it was noted.

He added that the guidelines “break” with the traditional conception of ICE agents to detain a person.

“(Now) require an assessment of the individual and the totality of the facts and circumstances to ensure that resources are more effectively focused on those who pose a threat,” DHS has established.