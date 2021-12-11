The craving for Italian food is a constant in everyone’s life and although there are the most delicious dishes: those made with pasta are the protagonists. The reality is that even the pickiest with food has a favorite pasta, not in vain there are all kinds of combinations that are the perfect synonym for warm, traditional and comforting food. Pasta is a noble staple product that is home-made and is at the top of iconic dishes on the menus of many restaurants. However, as with many restaurant meals: some of these famous pasta dishes, no matter how succulent they are, are not entirely healthy. They usually contain fat, sugar and salt. They are dishes with which you have to be especially careful, since they are usually caloric traps and the reality is that it can be a challenge to select them properly. Especially with the wide range of options offered by restaurants, which are certainly often misleading on many occasions. If you love pasta and don’t want to give it up when you enjoy eating out, fear not! The following list may help you know which common pasta dishes are the least healthy.

1. The Cheesecake Factory: Pasta Napoletana

Nutritional information: 2,480 calories, 221 g fat (82 g saturated fat, 4.5 g trans fat), 5,150 mg sodium, 155 g carbohydrates (11 g fiber, 20 g sugar), 65 g protein

The reality is that we all know that The Cheesecake Factory offers a wide variety of pasta dishes to choose from, however it is a fact that many of them will not do your waistline or body weight any favors. One of the worst alternatives is Pasta Napoletana, in principle because of its mix of Italian sausage, bacon, meatballs and pepperoni, that due to its high sodium and fat content could clog any artery. Then we continue with its caloric intake, which even exceeds what is recommended for the whole day in a single meal: the dish provides almost 2,500 calories. To all this is added the shocking amount of 221 grams of fat and a sodium count of more than 5,000 milligrams. The reality is that it is a pasta dish that is simply best avoided.

2. Olive Garden: Tour of Italy

Nutritional information: 1,550 calories, 98 g fat (50 g saturated fat, 1.5 g trans fat), 3,150 mg sodium, 99 g carbohydrates (7 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 72 g protein

Another great restaurant that is most popular for its pasta options is Olive Garden. In particular one of its most famous is Tour of Italy, which as its name implies, consists of a succulent combination of several Italian classics: chicken parmigiana, lasagna and fettuccine Alfredo. However, it is not the best option if we want to take care of health and body weight with a staggering 98 grams of fat and over 3,000 milligrams of sodium, this meal guarantees that you will feel sluggish and heavy for the next few days. So, on your next visit to Olive Garden, bet on the simplest pasta dishes with tomato sauce and vegetables, your body will thank you.

3. Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Fettuccine Carrabba with Gluten-Free Pasta

Nutritional information: 1,500 calories, 76g fat (45g saturated fat, 2.5g trans fat), 2,050mg sodium, 144g carbohydrates (16g fiber, 7g sugar), 58g protein

At first glance it might seem that it is a healthier version of Alfredo pasta, due to the use of gluten-free pasta; however, these types of dishes should be considered with great suspicion. Currently, many restaurants have the option of choosing a gluten-free pasta variant, so this is nothing new; the problem comes with the immense amount of heavy cream sauce and that for obvious reasons will skyrocket the fat content of the dish. Unsurprisingly, Fettuccine Carrabba contains the equivalent of a full day’s of fat in a single meal – 45 grams of saturated fat to be precise. Without a doubt, eating this dish will make you feel satisfied for a couple of days, and let’s not forget that it provides almost 80% of your daily calories.

4. The Cheesecake Factory: Pasta Carbonara With Chicken

Nutritional information: 2,340 calories, 159 g fat (71 g saturated fat, 3.5 g trans fat), 4,030 mg sodium, 141 g carbohydrates (10 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 85 g protein

Pasta carbonara can cause anyone to exceed their daily caloric intake on a good day, but this version The classic goes further by loading the plate with salt and fat. Among the main reasons is that the dish contains large amounts of smoked bacon and a creamy Parmesan sauce. While it is a pasta favorite of many, it is always incredibly tempting: provides more than 2,000 calories, 71 grams of artery-hardening saturated fat and 141 grams of carbohydrates. Without a doubt, this dish easily ruins anyone’s waist and weight. And of course, this is not to mention the additional calories in chicken, which although it is one of the healthiest proteins of high biological value: they are usually fried in plenty of butter. Which adds calories significantly.

5. Macaroni Grill: Mama’s Trio

Nutritional value: 2,110 calories, 129 g fat (56 g saturated fat, 2.5 g trans fat), 3,940 mg sodium, 149 g carbohydrates (9 g fiber, 19 g sugar), 103 g protein

When restaurants bundle your most popular menu items into one mealIt is a fact that it will be a dish that will not do any favors to diet, weight or health. What happens with Macaroni Grill’s Mama’s Trio is similar, since in their iconic Mama’s Trio they combine: Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna Bolognese and Fettuccine Alfredo. By themselves, each of the elements that make up this dish provides enough calories and fat to avoid, but combined, they give the result of: 129 cumulative grams of fat and nearly 4,000 milligrams of sodium. In addition to being a completely exaggerated dish, it is another of the most caloric on the list with 2,110 calories that you can undoubtedly avoid with a lighter option.

6. Olive Garden: Chicken Alfredo

Nutritional information: 1,570 calories, 95g fat (56g saturated fat, 2g trans fat), 2,290mg sodium, 96g carbohydrates (5g fiber, 6g sugar), 81g protein

For many people, one of the most iconic dishes on the Olive Garden menu is Chicken Alfredo pasta, which has positioned itself as one of the best-selling items. However, as with any pasta dish that is based on a thick cream-based sauce it will be rich in fat, calories and certainly heavy to digest. It is also important to mention that it contains almost 60 grams of fat, which can guarantee that our arteries will not be so happy. In addition, in terms of calories this dish will easily take you to the limit, since it contains 1,570 calories. Remember that pasta is healthy, what can affect its benefits are the sauces and supplements that we add; So now you know right away, you can say goodbye to the heavy cream sauces for a much lighter and healthier gastronomic experience.

7. The Cheesecake Factory: Louisiana Chicken Pasta

Nutritional information: 2,120 calories, 125 g fat (65 g saturated fat), 4,030 mg sodium, 168 g carbohydrates (10 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 83 g protein.

The secret to making any fat-filled pasta dish even less healthy, is to complement it with spicy fried chicken – without a doubt it is the most extreme way to achieve it! The Louisiana Chicken Pasta from Cheesecake Factory leaves you feeling full in the most exaggerated way you can imagine thanks to the fact that the food exceeds 2000 calories and is very high in saturated fat. In addition, it is one of the dishes with the highest content of sodium, fat and calories, in fact in all these points it exceeds what is recommended per day.

8. Applebee’s: Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese with Honey Pepper Chicken Tenders

Nutritional information: 420 calories, 61 g fat (23 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 3,060 mg sodium, 153 g carbohydrates (7 g fiber, 41 g sugar), 60 g protein

One of the most popular pasta dishes in restaurants is undoubtedly macaroni, which by the simple fact of its sauce with many cheeses is already a dish rich in fat, calories and sodium. However, adding fried chicken seasoned with honey is crazy. For obvious reasons, this Applebee’s dish is a calorie bomb. Also packed with salt, fat, sugar, and carbohydrates, the lack of nutrition in this dish is staggering.

–

It may interest you: