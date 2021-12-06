Technology floods our lives with increasing force. Smart phones, tablets, computers or speakers top the sales charts every year. If you want to know which are the most successful devices this year, do not hesitate to take a look at this ranking. These, and not others, will be the technological gifts this Christmas.

The technological gifts to buy this Christmas

Apple iPhone 13 Pro MAX

Apple’s flagship has been a new twist on the concept of the phone. Very advanced camera system, with the inclusion of Cinema Mode, a screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and all the power provided by the A15 Bionic chip. A jewel available in several colors and that, even following the aesthetics of its predecessor model, is going to be a highly sold device at Christmas. You can buy it in the official Apple store from 1159 euros for the 128 GB model, although some online stores have attractive discounts.

Galaxy Z Flip 3

The evolution of Samsung’s new foldable device has left a great taste in the mouth. Not only because it is a very important advance, but because the South Korean brand brings us a much more resistant product, renewed and with details that make it a totally premium phone. If you want to buy it, we recommend that you do it on the official website, since if you have an old Samsung device you will get a generous discount as well as a gift headset. In any case, on Amazon you can find the 128 GB model from € 928, a price that breaks below the psychological barrier of € 1000.

Digital notebooks

A new concept that can be a hit this Christmas. Under the guise of a normal notebook, which it is, we have a device on whose sheets you can write with a special pen and upload everything you write down to your cloud service. As if that were not enough, the sheets can be easily erased and thus have a notebook that seems eternal. There are good proposals in Amazon from about 38 euros, like the Rocketbook model, which we recommend.

ELECTRIC scooter UIRAX Wild

Electric scooters are a quiet revolution that is managing to displace the scooter. They are no longer seen as an eccentricity thanks to its ease of use, economic price and absence of noise and smoke. This model that we suggest now has a coupon of € 30 and stays at 519.99 euros. 25 km / h of speed, the maximum imposed by the DGT, and 35 kilometers of autonomy make this model a great proposal for Christmas.

These tech gifts for christmas They are a sure hit, so do not run out of your unit and order them now, because stocks will run out as the days go by.