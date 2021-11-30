In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Cecotec Bongo Z Series Off Road is a powerful electric scooter that can go on dirt roads thanks to its off-road wheels.

The best thing about bicycles is that you can get on any road to get around anywhere, but they are big and are not supported by a motor unless you want to switch to electric bikes.

On the other hand, electric scooters are easier to use, they are fast thanks to their motors and easy to transport.

With the electric scooter Cecotec Bongo Serie Z Off Road Dark Green you can have the best of both worlds in a single product, because this scooter is special because it is off road. Now you can get it on sale from the Cecotec store for 649 euros.

This electric scooter is a true all-rounder, with up to 1,100W of power and rear-wheel drive. It is prepared to withstand intensive and sporty use even off-road.

The best thing about this scooter is that you can have a product that moves on the asphalt without any problem, but if you want to get on a path or a dirt terrain, no matter how bad it is, you can do it.

It has a maximum power of 1,100W and a maximum speed of 25 km / h, as required by law. But the important thing is that your battery gives you a autonomy of up to 40 kilometers (in the best of conditions).

Have some 12 inch wheels off road that will allow you to move along any path without problem. Plus the rear engine provides plenty of traction for driving anywhere.

When buying an electric scooter it is normal that you have many doubts. So that you know what you have to look at, in this guide we explain everything you must take into account to choose the most suitable model for you.

It has a large bamboo board so it can hold everything and have more space for yourself. In addition, it has a double disc brake.

If you dare to get on any road and move with this electric scooter, you have it on offer for 649 euros in the Cecotec online store in Spain with free and fast shipping.

If you liked its features, but prefer it to have normal tires to use it purely in the city, the normal Z Series version costs 685 euros at Amazon.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.