12/27/2021 at 7:25 PM CET

Josep Carceller @JosepCarceller

During all that goes 2020, in Ireland they have been detected a lot of activity related to the UFO phenomenon; so much so that this country has been declared the world capital of the extraterrestrial phenomenon for this year that we will soon leave behind.

As we can read in 20 minutes, strange events related to beings from other worlds have been taking place throughout the year; If in 2019 there were 6 episodes related to UFOs, in 2020 the paranormal events related to extraterrestrial beings have grown to 9.

ANDThe first paranormal event took place in Downpatrick, a town south of Belfast of about 10,000 inhabitants where local police received a notice of an unidentified spacecraft sighting soaring through the skies on January 17.

In March This unidentified flying object was filmed in Dublin:

Filmed in Dublin #Ireland on March 12 … # ufo #UFOs # ufo2020 #ovnisenelcartel #ovnispain #paranormal #UFO #UFOs #ufosighting # ufo2020 #ufosightings #ufotwitter #extraterrestrial #Aliens #ALIEN #ALIENWARE #aliensarereal # Area51 #sky #Video #viral #drones #drone pic.twitter.com/c4G73hyqqb – Camino Al Terror (@camino_terror) March 18, 2021

In the month of May there were two notifications, the first on some strange white lights flew over the sky in the Slemish area, and in the second the police of the place received the call of the sighting of a supposed spaceship.

In July Police were given a recording from a video surveillance system of a house in Newtonwnabbey showing something strange flying overhead. Subsequently, a dome-shaped aircraft with eight lights was sighted in the Saintfield area.

At the end of the summer, a call alerted the police to a person who claimed there was “aliens in your room”, while another person reported having been abducted by beings from another world.

Finally, last November there was another call warning of “strange lights” in the sky.

None of these incidents have been investigated by the Irish authorities.