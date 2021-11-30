11/30/2021 at 4:25 PM CET

Ruben D. Rodriguez

The heavy weight that Oscar Garcia Maceiras (A Coruña, 1975) he had acquired in the banking sector until January 2021, he now reinforces it in the business field with his appointment with immediate effect as CEO of Inditex, less than a year after leaving Santander to join the textile giant as secretary general and council. The professional life of this Law graduate from the University of Coruña (UDC) has had a solid twenty-year run in the legal field and since March of last year it has adapted to another field of management, that of fashion, in which now, hand in hand with Marta Ortega, appointed new president of Inditex, assume the executive function of the company.

Seriousness and pragmatism are the qualities that Óscar García Maceiras highlights in the profiles published each time he has changed positions. He cultivated these virtues in his university career, culminating with the Extraordinary Award and End of Degree Award at the UDC, and completed with postgraduate studies at the IESE Business School, The Valley Digital Business School and Singularity University. And it was not long before he reflected them in his experience, first as a state attorney in A Coruña, where he was part, with less than 30 years, of the legal team in charge of managing the Prestige oil tanker incident, and later in the private sector.

The Pastor Bank He trusted him as Secretary General and of the Council; Banco Popular, as vice secretary of the Board and director of the Institutional Advisory; the Society for the Management of Assets from Bank Restructuring (Sareb) entrusted him with the general direction of Corporate Development and Legal Affairs; and Santander, which in 2017 had absorbed Pastor and Popular, arrived to take care of the legal defense of the interests of the entity chaired by Ana Patricia Botín as director of the Legal Department and deputy secretary of the Board of Directors. He landed there at the hand of Belén Romana, a bank advisor and former boss in Sareb, and after rejecting an offer from El Corte Inglés. A few years earlier, in 2012, he had joined the Nueva Pescanova Council, but he only stayed for a few weeks.

These credentials and the relevance of the positions he has held have given the Amancio lawyer a discreet and effective profile, one that is so popular in the multinational founded by Amancio Ortega. “I assume with great responsibility and enthusiasm the new functions entrusted to me, with the tranquility of having a great human team, full of youth, experience and talent in all the fields and countries in which we are present, of which it is a good example the Management Committee that we have appointed & rdquor ;, Maceiras said yesterday through the statement released by the company.

Maceiras is the fourth CEO of Inditex. The first was Jose Maria Castellanos, from 1997 to 2005. He was replaced by Pablo Isla, who, like the lawyer from A Coruña, began his career as a state attorney. Carlos Crespo was the third. At his side will be the new president, Marta Ortega, daughter of the founder and first shareholder of the group, Amancio Ortega, after Isla’s resignation. Both appointments will be effective as of April 1, 2022.