The death of Carmelita Salinas has surprised the entertainment industry in Mexico, since without a doubt, she was a benchmark on the big and small screen.

Salinas was admitted to an emergency on November 11 after being found unconscious while taking a shower, and from that moment on she was diagnosed as serious.

According to the reports of the doctors and the family, Carmelita fell into a natural coma and had a hemorrhage that complicated her state of health more and more, as they considered moving her to the United States.

However, the star remained active until the last moment, having returned to work when the spill truncated the star’s wishes to continue the work she had done for more than 40 years.

And it is that the star left one of the greatest legacies in the world of entertainment in Mexican territory, since he made a career in film, theater, TV and even in music.

Carmelita is reminded of no less than 100 movies on the big screen, plays, and at least 30 soap operas alongside big stars.

It should be noted that the Mexican film star also made a political career in his native country, which was criticized for being a member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

And it is that very few imagine the beginning of Salinas’ career, as he had to deal with several mishaps, before becoming the benchmark that he was until the moment of his death.

First acting appearance of Carmen Salinas

The star undoubtedly immortalized her career for her tenderness and mischief as a young man, which characterized her in each of the roles she played for the cameras.

It is no secret to anyone that her role as “la ccholata” is one of the most remembered, since she made her debut on TV in 1964, and she herself was the one who recounted that immoral moment.

Carmen Salinas made her debut in the national television industry with the soap opera “La Vecindad”, where she played “Cuca” and that was only the leap to a successful career.

The star is reminded of soap operas such as “María Mercedes” and “María la del Barrio” alongside Thalía; “Between love and hate”, “World of beasts”, “Until money do us part” and his last work that could be completed, “My husband has a family.”

“My fortune is to love you”

At 82 years old, the actress had every intention of continuing with the work that launched her to fame for almost 60 years, and so she embarked on a new project.

The star was part of the new Televisa telenovela and directed by Nicandro Díaz, “My fortune is loving you”, with David Zepeda and Susana González as protagonists.

In the production, Carmelita gave life to “Doña Magos”, Zepeda’s mother-in-law, a production that was released the same week that she was hospitalized for the stroke that led her to fall into a coma.

After the premiere, the melodrama broke the audience numbers of its competition, and unfortunately, it could not return to the role of “Dola Magos.”

Both the production and the actors were hopeful that the star could return to work and emerge victorious from the battle he faced in a hospital in the south of Mexico City.

