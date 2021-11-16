

According to official data, an average of around 24 new local cases per day has been detected in Dalian city, more than any other Chinese city.

China Faces Spread of Its Largest Covid-19 Outbreak Caused by Delta Variant. For this reason, Beijing reactivated sanitary restrictions, among them, the order that about 1,500 students from Zhuanghe University City were held in hotels due to a wave of infections.

The provision was issued after a dozen cases were reported at the site, so health authorities decided to confine hundreds of young people for observation.

Now, students attend classes remotely and fed in their own room.

It should be noted that the authorities of the Asian country reported this Monday, 32 new infections of national transmission with confirmed symptoms for November 14, most of which occurred in Dalian, where the university is located.

That brings the local case count, as of October 17, to 1,308, making it the most widespread Delta outbreak in China, affecting 21 provinces, regions and municipalities.

Despite the fact that it is an identified outbreak, the authorities installed a zero tolerance policy in cases of multiple infections.

SAccording to this official position, a dozen regions at the provincial level contained their outbreaks in a matter of weeks, thanks to the rapid implementation of a complex set of restrictions., including rigorous contact tracing, multiple rounds of testing people in risk areas, closure of entertainment and cultural spaces, and restrictions on tourism and public transportation.

Thus, the case of the Zhuanghe University City in Dalian was not so surprising, as the National Health Commission closely follows the progress in the fight against Covid-19.

Even since Dalian’s first local symptomatic patients from the latest outbreak were reported on Nov. 4, the port city of more than 7,000,000 people has detected an average of around 24 new local cases per day, more than any other city. China.

Even, some cities near Dalian, including Dandong, Anshan and Shenyang, have stated that arriving people should be quarantined in centralized facilities for 14 days before they can move freely, to an unusually cautious measure.

