

A cup of cooked oatmeal provides 30 grams of carbohydrates, proteins, fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that benefit the control of diabetes and blood sugar.

In recent months, diabetes has become one of the most worrying and growing chronic diseases. Based on this, all kinds of dietary recommendations focused on the best foods for maintain stable and even reduce blood sugar levelsand. Without a doubt, oats are one of the most essential basic products, especially considering that one of the most important aspects in the nutrition of people with diabetes is control the amount of carbohydrates eaten throughout the day. It is well known that they directly affect blood glucose. The good news is that oatmeal is a whole grain cereal that plays important roles in controlling diabetes: it is satiating, rich in fiber, protein, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It is also incredibly versatile and lends itself to preparing all kinds of dishes.

Integrating oats in the diabetic diet is a wonderful alternative to avoid the consumption of foods rich in refined carbohydrates and processed with added sugar. So what you drink and eat is very important in good diabetes control, the basic rule is to eat foods high in fiber and nutrients, but low in unhealthy fats and sugars to maintain a healthy level of sugar in the blood. This will also benefit general health and body weight.

The truth is that oats offer a long list of nutritional and medicinal benefits for diabetes, as long as the portion and preparation methods are controlled. For more context: a cup of cooked oatmeal contains approximately 30 grams of carbohydrates, which thanks to its content in other essential nutrients can fit perfectly into a beneficial eating pattern for diabetes.

Three ways to enjoy oatmeal and benefit diabetes:

Oatmeal is one of the oldest cereals of which there is a reference, with the passage of time it became one of the most popular elements of breakfast and although today the food industry has created all kinds of versions like instant and flavored oatmeal; the reality is that natural oats will always be the best alternative. The more processed the oatmeal is, such as instant oatmeal, the faster it will be digested by the body and the faster it can potentially spike blood sugar. Its versatility is such that it lends itself to creating the most creative recipes; however there are some alternatives that are friendlier to diabetes than others.

1. Warm oatmeal

This type of oatmeal is usually cooked with liquid and served warm, it is delicious and comforting; ideal for breakfast, as a snack or a light dinner. The secret to making it a good dish for diabetes lies in consuming it in the correct portions and above allPost for the use of ingredients without sugar and that enhance their nutritional value. The use of steel cut oatmeal flakes and in preparations containing cinnamon, ginger and turmeric is recommended. Also, walnuts and dried fruit are a perfect addition, using low-fat milk, water, or unsweetened versions of plant-based milks. If you want to increase its protein content add a tablespoon organic peanut butter or Greek yogurt, and of course complemented with berries such as raspberries, blackberries, strawberries and blueberries.

Warm oatmeal / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Oatmeal and cinnamon water

A great way to take advantage of the benefits of oats is by consuming it in water, it is not only a great ally to increase hydration levels: promotes blood glucose control and improves insulin resistance. Oatmeal is so rich in fiber that it helps prevent blood sugar spikes and is a great ally to control cravings for sweet foods, it is a great ally to take care of body weight and provides a lot of energy. For its part, cinnamon is characterized by its content of powerful antioxidants that fight free radicals and reduce inflammation, both aspects are the origin of numerous chronic diseases. In people with diabetes, the pancreas cannot make enough insulin or the cells do not respond properly to insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels. Cinnamon can help lower blood sugar and fight diabetes by mimicking the effects of insulin. and increasing glucose transport into cells. It can also help lower blood sugar by increasing insulin sensitivity, which makes insulin more efficient at moving glucose into cells. All you have to do is blend a cup of cooked oatmeal with water, with a teaspoon of ground cinnamon, if you wish you can add a touch of honey.

Oatmeal water./Photo: Shutterstock

3. Oatmeal smoothie

One of the favorite alternatives to enjoy oatmeal is smoothies, it is about very generous and filling drinks that are a quick alternative for breakfast, snack or light dinner. Best of all, you can add ingredients that increase the nutritional value of the drink, to the degree that it is similar to a full plate. Use low-fat milk, Greek yogurt and vegetable milk as a base, add cinnamon, as well as fruits and vegetables that increase the contribution in vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. Contemplate some fruit full of energy such as banana or apple, red fruits, green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, nuts and seeds, they are great allies.

Oatmeal smoothie / Photo: Shutterstock

