11/20/2021 at 11:35 CET

LOM

The civil Guard has dismantled a criminal organization that introduced hashish by the shores of Malaga, an operation called Kroll in which they have been arrested and brought to justice 20 people and investigated 13 others.

According to the Benemérita in a press release, the operation began in March when they identified several people of Cuban nationality that provided fuel to drug traffickers, known as ‘petaqueros’.

Agents discover that the organization refuels the powerful boats RIBs that cross the Strait of Gibraltar. After some time carrying out refueling, the organization manages to obtain liquidity to carry out operations and thusí introduce hashish on the coast by recreational boats.

The way of proceeding was such that recreational boats that are warmed – with double bottoms – they load the bales brought by the semi-rigid boats into the high seas from Morocco. Once the transshipment has been carried out, they are transported to the marinas in the province of Malaga or to a beach where they unload the bales of hashish.

The organization was run by a Spanish citizen with numerous drug trafficking records, his lieutenant being a Cuban citizen. The branch led by his lieutenant also occupied luxury homes.

Thus, the OCON Sur researchers find that those identified lived in luxury villas on the Costa del Sol. As they know, they normally occupied houses of foreign residents that were exchanged in such a way that they never left the residences empty.

On the other hand, the organization was also made up of natives of the area with which they achieved an exhaustive control of the places they used to pack hashish.

The eight searches authorized by the Court of First Instance of Instruction number 4 of Estepona (Malaga) have been carried out in the towns of Marbella and Estepona in Malaga, and San Roque and La Línea de la Concepción in Cádiz.

Operation Kroll concludes with the arrest of 20 people and 13 investigated. In addition, 900 kilograms of hashish, three off-road vehicles, four boats, as well as 2,275 liters of fuel for narcolanchas have been seized.