Vicente Fernández and the severe complications he suffered

Without a doubt Don Vicente fought for his life, however, and unfortunately his body did not give more to what he suffered, since there were many problems that he experienced in the last months of his life.

A couple of hours ago, the idol’s medical record was released and it was there that it could be seen that unfortunately his Health got worse in just one week.

In spite of everything, we are sure of something. Until his last day of life, Don Vicente proved to be a warrior.

Unfortunately in the last 7 days of his life, his state of health was already regrettably untenable.

It may interest you: Alejandro Fernández moved, says goodbye to Vicente Fernández

On the other hand, it had become known that Don Vicente had had a slight improvement, but two weeks ago he returned to intensive care, since one of his lungs collapsed and he once again needed respiratory assistance

They were four months of great concern, however, this last week was undoubtedly the worst of all.

Yes, this last week was the worst. The family wanted to keep his state of health completely hermetic, but with the medical record in hand. There was a considerable increase in bleeding in the tracheas and a rectal collection catheter was even placed to avoid injuries ”.

According to the data released on December 7, a videobronchoscopy was performed to examine the inside of the airways, find the origin of his bleeding and change the tracheostomy tube.

It was there that the trachea and bronchi were found to be inflamed, and that the lungs were filling with blood; the blood was drained from the windpipe.

That same day the lung was already invaded with blood, and on the 8th the doctors recorded in their notes that he was in a state of alert. He even received four blood transfusions.

The deterioration was already excessive: he had respiratory tract infection, acute chronic kidney failure, anemia, malnutrition and severe thrombocytopenia which is a condition that resulted from his bone marrow disorder.

On the other hand, it was announced that the hospital consultation per day of the various specialists who attended him, had an average cost of 35 thousand pesos.

Minimum had 3 revisions per day, so after 128 days of hospitalization, the account was more than 13 million pesos.

In addition, each study carried out, endoscopies, colonoscopies, bronchoscopies and intravenous infusions cost about 13 thousand pesos (the first 3), and 55 thousand (the last), these were performed on multiple occasions.