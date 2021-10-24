Vicente Fernández, the daughter that few know, Alejandra | Reform

Who is it Alejandra Fernandez?, This young woman has remained on the sidelines of the artistic world, however her origins will link her forever to him, since she is the only female daughter of the marriage formed by Don Vicente Fernández and María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor.

Alejandra Fernández, although she was not born from the womb of Doña Cuquita, as she is affectionately known as the wife of The Charro of Huentitán, is like a daughter for her and the Mexican singer. Biologically, Alejandra was born from the womb of a sister of the artist’s wife, but they took care of her since she was a baby and finally adopted her.

Alejandra is the youngest of the children of Vicente Fernandez Gomez, the eldest being Vicente Fernández Jr. and followed by Alejandro and Gerardo, the latter also far from the spotlight, but very close to the world of entertainment.

Little is known about the beautiful Alejandra Fernández, as this woman preferred to keep her life away from the spotlights and stages, but even so, she is attracted to show business because she is a lover of fashion. Alejandra studied Fashion Design, the profession in which she works and has shown great talent.

The youngest of the Fernández Abarca studied Integral Design career at ITESO, Mexico and little is known about her, such as that she divorced in 2014 from the pianist José Luis Altamirano; but he is currently working on some Mexican bag designs.

Vicente Fernández, the daughter that few know, Alejandra. Photo: twitter.

Although she is a very reserved woman, Alejandra Fernández’s face has emerged in public life due to her relationship with El Charro de Huentitán and more in these difficult days when she is fighting for her health in a hospital in Guadalajara.

Much has been said about the discords between Vicente Fernández’s children in these difficult times, but especially about Gerardo and Vicente, with Alejandro and Alejandra having little participation.

Gerardo is said to be quite upset that Vicente Fernandez Jr. maintains contact with the media and on social networks to continually speak about his father’s health, while the subject has been handled with great secrecy. In addition, they assure that Gerardo is quite annoyed by the fact that his older brother wants to make decisions when he only appears from time to time to see Vicente Fernández and it is Gerardo who takes charge of procedures, payments and others.

Regarding Alejandro Fernández, it is said that although in the distance due to the commitment of his tour in the United States, he is in constant contact with his family and especially with Doña Cuquita, who is attentive and who assures has the last word in all decisions, showing your unconditional support and staying out of the quarrels of his brothers.

Meanwhile, there has been no talk about Alejandra’s position regarding her father’s health, although surely, like Doña Cuquita and her brothers, she has to be aware of what is needed and has to visit him in the hospital, where she has already been for more. 70 days hospitalized.