Little by little the road is narrowing until the release of The Batman, one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Robert Pattinson will become the next incarnation of Bruce Wayne and fans are waiting with excitement. Although the sequel has not been confirmed, a new rumor appears on the Internet and maintains that Warner Bros. has already authorized the project and that things are moving forward. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

A couple of years ago, when a new Batman project was announced at Warner, fans reacted in horror. They wondered what would happen to the version of Ben Affleck, with his stay in the Justice League. Time passed, Robert Pattinson was announced and interest in his version increased; meanwhile, the history of Batffleck He lost a bit of momentum on social media but still has a loyal fan base who are watching his step in the DCEU.

Now the sensation is the Battinson and no one can deny it. Ever since Warner premiered that impressive teaser trailer at DC FanDome last year, audiences have been waiting with high expectations for the film. In the middle of the maelstrom, Daniel Richtman reports through his profile on Patreon (via We Got This Covered) that Warner is already preparing the sequel. Remember that Daniel is a popular Twitter influencer who takes it upon himself to share deep secrets of the entertainment industry, and he’s almost always right.

Most likely Robert Pattinson has already signed an agreement with Warner to shoot more than one movie as Batman, after all, the actor is young and could have a very brilliant saga as a superhero. The hypothetical sequel might not happen in case The batman whether it’s a box office flop or it gets very bad reviews from the press and fans, but that sounds like an impossible thing right now.

The first teaser trailer for The batman released last year presents us with a relatively youthful version of the character, a Bruce Wayne who has just started in his career as a protector of Gotham City. The trailer introduces us to notable characters such as Commissioner Gordon, Catwoman or The Riddler. For his part, the Wayne heir is perceived as a lonely man who keeps secrets much darker than the conventional ones; the last minutes of the material make us think that there is something else going on in his head and that it will be very interesting to discover it.

Batman fans know that lore is vast, almost immeasurable on the big screen. The superhero’s enemies and allies are many, enough for a coarse movie saga, on a par with the MCU. The Dark Knight is one of the most beloved superheroes in pop culture, and of course they will be waiting for a quality adaptation alongside Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves, the film’s director.

On October 16, the DC FanDome will take place, an event dedicated to the brand’s fans that will include the presentation of numerous artists, including Robert Pattinson. During some point of the celebration the delivery of a new advance is contemplated for The batman, something that the public will welcome and will surely become a trend.

According to Warner, The batman It will be released exclusively in theaters on March 4, 2022. Will it have enough potential to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year? Perhaps worthy of awards season?

