Nokia has a new product, and it is not a mobile but an Android TV Box that is perfect if your TV starts to work too slow.

There is a long-lived brand like few others that is still alive, despite the fact that it has already lost what was its main business niche. It is Nokia, which is constantly reinventing itself and which has already passed through the hands of several groups of companies, but which is not throwing in the towel.

The Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is his latest creation, and we have been able to test it thoroughly, so we know what it is capable of (and what it is not). The truth is that it has more lights than shade and is a good option if you have an old television at home. Its price is about 80 euros.

4K media player with Android TV and access to thousands of applications on Google Play, Chromecast and built-in Google assistant.

Typically, even Smart TVs end up running slower than they should or running out of storage. An Android TB Box is a more affordable option than buying a new TV, and they also usually integrate a Chromecast among their functions.

Next we tell you why the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is worth buying.

4K resolution with HDR 10+ – top-notch image quality

If your television is 4K, buying a new Chromecast is a good option, although it is not to bet on the old one, which only reaches Full HD.

You have to buy yes or yes a device for streaming with 4K and to be able to be with HDR 10+, and this one from Nokia offers both.

For the 80 euros it costs, it is a worthy competitor of the Chromecast with Google TV, only that in its case it does not have Google TV, but Android.

Control with light: you will see the buttons better and it is also more difficult to lose on the sofa

The Nokia Streming Box 8000 is a small TV Box that allows you to recover lost connectivity in obsolete televisions since it has Android TV 10 and Chromecast integrated.

It is common to lose control between the sofa cushions or between the sheets, although with this Nokia device it will be somewhat more complicated.

It has backlit buttons, which always help you locate it, as well as making it much easier to mark buttons in the dark.

The bad news is that its design is very vintage, to put it mildly, and reminiscent of a controller from decades ago.

Enough power to outrun the slowness of your TV

As it has Android, you can install applications directly from Google Play. including games, and that is a very important plus since you can also link a wireless controller to this Android TV Box.

However, the main utility is that thanks to its power it will make you enjoy your television again without slowing down, something that especially affects models that are several years old.

With Google Assistant to put series without having to lift a finger

As with the Fire TV Stick or the new-generation Chromecasts, the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 has a built-in virtual assistant.

It is, of course, Google Assistant, which will help you quickly locate applications, content and series of all kinds, only with voice commands and without having to move a finger beyond pressing the Assistant button on the remote control. .

Very sober design

As you can see in the image that illustrates this post, the design of the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is anything but striking, and that doesn’t have to be a bad thing.

It is square, with sharp corners and a fairly compact size, so it does not take up space or clash in any type of decoration.

