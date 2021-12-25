12/25/2021 at 18:45 CET

The cognitive impairment and dementia typical of the passage of time are strongly associated with modifiable factors in our daily life, such as diet. And numerous studies show the protective role of certain foods.

One of these works is the one carried out by the Biomarkers and Nutritional Metabolomics of Food group at the University of Barcelona (UB) and belonging to the CIBER on Frailty and Aging (CIBERFES).

These researchers have concluded that a diet rich in plant-based products reduces this risk in older people.

Is research It has been published in the journal Molecular Nutrition and Food Research and directed by the UB professor, Cristina Andrés-Lacueva within the framework of the European Joint Programming Initiative-Healthy Diet for Healthy Life.

It has been carried out in people over 65 who have been followed for 12 years, in two cities in the French regions of Bordeaux and Dijon.

According to the CIBERFES researcher at the UB Mireia Urpí-Sardà, the relationship between the metabolism of the components of the diet, the intestinal microbiota, endogenous metabolism and cognitive deterioration has been studied.

To do this, the modulating role that diet has on the risk of suffering cognitive deterioration has been “analyzed in the cohorts analyzed in this work, of a total of 842 people, and obtaining a significant association with certain metabolites.”

Cognitive impairment has been assessed by five neuropsychological tests.

While the metabolome (set of metabolites of our body) related to food and derived from the microbiota has been studied in patients without dementia at the beginning of the case-control study over 12 years, subjecting serum samples to metabolomic analysis quantitative on a large scale.

The protective effect of cocoa, coffee or pomegranate

As a result of this long follow-up, a protective association between metabolites derived from cocoa, coffee, mushrooms, red wine, the microbial metabolism of foods rich in polyphenols (such as apple, cocoa, green tea, blueberries, oranges or pomegranate) and cognitive impairment in older people.

The analysis of plasma samples indicated that certain metabolites of our day to day are related to the progression of this deterioration and dementia.

According to Cristina Andrés-Lacueva, «for example, 2-furoylglycine, and 3-methylxanthine (biomarkers of coffee and cocoa consumption) presented a protective role, while saccharin (derived from the consumption of artificial sweeteners), presented a damaging role ‘.

As detailed by Professor Mercè Pallàs, from the same faculty and from the Institute of Neurosciences (UBNeuro), «the study of the relationship between cognitive impairment, the metabolism of the microbiota, that of food and endogenous metabolism is essential for the elaboration of preventive and therapeutic strategies that help us take care of our cognitive health ».

Diet Changes for Healthy Cognitive Aging

In light of the results of this analysis, the researchers conclude that the changes in lifestyle and diet are decisive as a strategy for the prevention of cognitive deterioration and its progression in neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

“A higher consumption of fruits, vegetables and foods of plant origin provide polyphenols and other bioactive compounds that could help reduce the risk of suffering cognitive deterioration due to advanced age”, points out the group coordinator of CIBERFES at the UB Cristina Andrés -Cave.

The work has been carried out with the collaboration of the Department of Genetics, Microbiology and Statistics and the Department of Pharmacology, Toxicology and Therapeutic Chemistry of the UB.

As well as the University of Bordeaux and the INRA of Clermont-Ferrand (France), the Kings College London (United Kingdom), the University of Amsterdam (Netherlands) and the Paracelsus Medical University (Austria).