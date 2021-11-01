Ibai Llanos has no limits, and what began as a simple joke and bet has ended up becoming a reality that may become one of the most followed events on Twitch in recent days. This Wednesday the Basque streamer organizes the first boxing evening that he will face several youtubers from his environment in the ring, so the expectation is maximum and the laughter seems to be more than assured.

For all those who arrive at the last minute for this evening, they should know that they will not see Ibai Llanos fighting with one of his friends, no matter how attractive the plan might be. Six youtubers will be in charge of putting on the show, facing each other in three fights with the comments of the renowned Basque streamer. For this reason, we are going to know who these youtubers will be and what fights we will be able to see this Wednesday.

Reven vs Elmillor

This will be the first big fight that will host the first boxing evening organized by Ibai Llanos, and he will participate in it one of his best friends and mansion mates: Reven. This famous gamer, who became the owner of a LOL team – a video game known as ‘League of Legends’ – with which he has participated in several tournaments. His real name is Antonio Pino and he has more than 750,000 followers on Twitch.

His rival will be ‘Elmillor’, another of the streamers most followed by LOL fans and also one of the most controversial. So much so, that its toxicity when it comes to directing is what usually generates the most expectation among the Twitch community, and it tends to screw up on social networks on more than one occasion. His real name is Elm Chertó, and he also accumulates a large number of followers on this platform: more than 650,000.

ByViruzz vs MrJagger

The second fight will face two other youtubers very recognized in our social networks. One of them is ‘ByViruzz’, natural streamer from Zaragoza who is dedicated to other video games different from those of the previous ones, since he usually does direct from the Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. In his live shows, humor is never lacking and he has also tried it with sports, since he plays football and handball. His real name is Víctor Mélida and he has more than 166,000 followers on Twitch.

In front of you will have one of the most recognized youtubers for many years. Specifically, it was in 2012 when one of his videos began to go viral and, since then, he has accumulated a large number of followers that have made him one of the most famous. We talk about MrJagger, whose hallmark could be the mixture of very original scripts with a touch of absurd humor that hooks his followers. His real name is Alberto Redondo and he is from Madrid, and on Twitch he has more than 600,000 followers.

Future vs Torete

The last fight that this night of boxing will have faces another of the most recognized faces among the followers of Ibai Llanos for having been accompanying him in one way or another for a few years. We are talking about Future, who until not long ago was UCAM Murcia eSports coach and which was followed very closely by the Basque streamer when he commented on the LVP, in which he participated. His real name is Cristian Duarte and he has more than 50,000 followers on Twitch.

Your rival will be Torete, who a few years ago consolidated his fame with a record that surprised thousands of people. This streamer broke the record for hours in a row playing ‘Fortnite’, surpassing 140. Of course, most of this time he did it uninterrupted, which added more merit to one of his masterful victories. His real name is Christian Vidal and he has more than 40,000 followers on Twitch.