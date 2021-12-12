We can find many strange posters and signs on the roads around the world. In Australia, they use them to play trivia. But it has an explanation.

When you drive on a Spanish road, it is common to find all kinds of traffic signs, informational signs, and a lot of advertising.

In Australia, road National Highway 1 shows on your way posters with a trivia game with questions and answers related to places and curiosities of the area.

They may seem strange, but it has a pretty logical explanation. You will surely guess it yourself by looking at an image from Google Maps, which shows this road:

The Australia’s National Highway 1 has a length of 5.305 Kilometers, and runs along the entire west coast of the country.

In the section of the town of Caiguna, there are an endless straight of more than 500 kilometers located in the middle of the desert. There have been numerous fatal accidents there, because drivers … fall asleep while driving.

As we see in the photo, it is one of the most monotonous scenarios in the world to drive. Located in the middle of the desert, on the sides of the road, completely straight, there is only dirt and some bushes.

An unalterable landscape that repeats itself for more than 500 kilometers.

Technology is something that needs constant updating, and in-car entertainment systems are a prime example. Here’s how to choose the best car radio with Android Auto and touch screen

And also you have to suffer high temperatures for most of the year, which exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

The monotony, the heat and the zero attention that driving requires, makes many drivers fall asleep at the wheel, causing several fatal accidents every year.

That is why the traffic officers have placed posters to play trivia while driving. Every so often a question appears, and a few kilometers later, another poster with the answer.

The objective is that drivers are distracted by the game, preventing them from falling asleep.

The bad thing is that if you have done the route more than once, you already know the answers … In social networks they ask you to use posters with digital screens powered by solar panels, to change the questions and answers.

A curious use of road signs. It reminds us of the anecdote of the Mile 419.9 signs that they have placed in the United States, because they stole those that said Mile 420, a code used by marijuana smokers.