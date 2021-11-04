11/03/2021 at 21:00 CET

Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis Balompié They will face each other this Thursday at BayArena, in a clash on the heights of Group G of the Europa League in which both contenders will seek the lead alone and almost a direct passport to the eighth of the second continental competition.

With seven points both teams, although first the German for the best scoring coefficient, the German squad receives Betis in a crisis of results after falling on the last day at home to him Wolfsburg (0-2) and lose sight of the top of the Bundesliga after scoring a point from the last nine in play.

Leverkusen, touched by injuries and poor results

The Leverkusen comes to the duel against him Betis with the loss of the Czech striker Patrick Schick -for torn ankle ligaments- and the doubt of his natural substitute, the Argentine Lucas Alario who missed the last workout due to muscle problems. The low of Alario would force coach Gerardo Seoane to improvise with a “false nine” that could be Paulinho or Amini Adli.

In addition, the Leverkusen has another series of casualties, the most important of which is that of the Chilean Charles Aranguiz, which was already missing in the first leg. The winger is also missing due to injury Karem bellarabi and the midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger.

The Leverkusen comes from losing in the Bundesliga 0-2 against the Wolfsburg. In the German Cup he was eliminated by Karlruhe, currently in the second division. This shows that Leverkusen is coming into the game in low hours that can be considered the final of the group and the situation is exacerbated by the streak of injuries.

Pellegrini bets on an almost gala eleven

The Betic team led by the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini, for his part, he arrives at BayArena after losing in the last league match against Atlético de Madrid in the Metropolitano (3-0) and with the intention of sealing a prestigious pass to the round of 16 that, in addition to economic performance, would release him in case of being group leader of an additional eliminatory.

For this, the Chilean, still in his usual line of rotations on the eve of the game against him Seville next Sunday, will put the closest to his gala eleven, in which the French will return for their contribution and significance Nabil Fekir and the keystone of his defensive system, the Argentine midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

Both of them absent from Madrid, Pellegrini He could take them out at the BayArena, where the changes could be in the goal, in which the Portuguese Ruiz silva could leave the starter, and in other changes in a defense in which they could enter Hector Bellerín, Marc bartra and Victor Ruiz, among other possible combinations with the option of Edgar González.

Accompanying Guido the Portuguese would be in the midfield William Carvalho, ascending in its progression and in its creative contribution, while, together with a Sergio Canales in search of their best level, the axis of the Betic avant-garde could be occupied by Borja Iglesias placeholder image.

In any case, there is no room in the mind and strategy of the coach of Santiago to reserve anything in a competition in which the Betis you play so much and, therefore, you will want to put all the meat on the grill in search of points, expectations, prestige and morale on the eve of taking on the eternal rival at Villamarín.

Probable lineups

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tah, Tapsoba, Andrich; Frimpong, Palacios, Demirbay, Diaby, Adli, Wirtz; Paulinho.

Real Betis: Rui Silva; Bellerín, Bartra, Víctor Ruiz, Álex Moreno; Guido Rodríguez, William Carvalho; Rodri, Fekir, Canales; Borja Iglesias.