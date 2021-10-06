In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If your old computer starts to have problems moving Windows, there is a much cheaper solution than buying a new one, and that is to remove your old hard drive and install an SSD.

Buying a computer is always a complicated decision, especially if your budget is not too generous, although in many cases there is no choice, for example if your old PC no longer gives more of itself.

That said, sometimes there is a much cheaper alternative: swapping the HDD for an SSD, a solid state drive that “resuscitates” your computer, whether it is desktop or laptop. Right now Amazon sells 120GB Kingston A400 SSD for only 21 euros, an opportunity to buy cheaper the best-selling SSD.

The Kingston SSD A400 is one of the best options to speed up a PC thanks to its read-write speed and, above all, its very reasonable price.

The advantage of solid drives is that, being much faster than a hard disk, they improve the speed of reading files, applications, programs and system files, so without changing computers you can make everything work much more smoothly.

In this case, the popularity of the Kingston A400 is mainly due to its low cost, but also its reliability. It is from a brand that is fully trusted in the sector, and this is proven by the 15,000 reviews accumulated on Amazon.

As soon as you install it, you will notice the improvement in loading times, which is why all new computers already come with an SSD, even if it is a low-capacity one like this one from Kingston.

Swapping your laptop’s HDD for an SSD is the best way to improve your laptop’s performance and speed up Windows startup and program execution.

A key problem when installing it is that you will lose the files that you have stored on your hard drive, so it would be better to make a backup copy in the cloud of the ones you want to keep. Once you have done it and install the SSD, you will have to install Windows again.

