Esports City League, the first amateur city-to-city esports league, has announced a collaboration agreement with ZTE, one of the main providers of smartphones, whereby the specialist mobile device company has become the main mobile sponsor of the esports league. This agreement reflects the growing importance that smartphones are acquiring in the e-sports sector.

The world of esports grew exponentially with Covid-19. In 2021, the sector’s revenues globally will increase by 14.5% to 1,084 million dollars, based on Newzoo’s Global Esports & Live Streaming Market Report 2021 study. According to the latest Let’s Play report prepared by Deloitte, 49% of those surveyed in Spain are consumers of electronic sports, with millennials between 26 and 40 years old being the greatest exponents of this leading industry. Furthermore, according to the Mobile Gaming in Spain report by AdColony, 68% of Spanish adults are mobile gamers and 33% spend more than 10 hours a week playing on their Smartphone.

Esports City League, the league that connects cities through esports, is aware of the importance of smartphones not only today, but also in the future, and therefore reinforces its commitment to mobile esports with ZTE with the aim of offering added value to your community. In addition, the league is going to incorporate new mobile games in the near future that will be made available to its players.

In the words of Arturo Castelló, CEO of Encom and founder of Esports City League: “Our community is increasingly consuming and playing mobile esports, that is why we want to help them to enjoy their passions and offer them competitive options that allow them to play in the mobile division of the league with the quality that an esports competition requires. ZTE is the perfect ally for us to achieve this goal ”.

For its part, ZTE contributes through this agreement to the development of the Esports City League community by making available devices with high performance and a unique quality / price ratio. Thus, as part of this collaboration agreement, Esports City League is going to raffle through its influencers and its own social profiles ZTE Blade V30 Vita devices, smartphones with all the necessary features for the mobile gaming sector and recognized for their great quality / price ratio. Its features include its 6.82 ” screen (with a 91% screen-to-body ratio); its powerful 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charge; and its 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM (expandable up to 512 GB with a micro SD). All this allows an unbeatable mobile experience when playing for a RRP of 169 euros.

Atila Demai, marketing manager at ZTE Spain: “We are very happy to collaborate with Esports City League and to be able to offer the gaming sector a high-performance device available to everyone.”